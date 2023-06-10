Obituary and funeral service: William R. ‘Bill’ Crawford Jr., 91, of Loganville

William R. “Bill” Crawford Jr., age 91, of Loganville, GA., entered into rest on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Bill was a devoted husband and father and loved by all. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, William R., III and Patricia E. of Covington, GA., daughter and son-in-law, Susie C. and Douglas W. Ray of Marietta, GA., grandchildren, Adam and Josh Crawford, Ashley and Jordan Ray, and great granddaughter, Olivia Crawford.



Bill attended Emory University where he met and married the love of his life, JoAnn Hardegree. He eventually graduated from Georgia State University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Shortly after, he served as part of the U.S. Army, 3rd Armored Division while stationed in Germany. For most of his career, Bill worked in pharmaceutical sales at Pfizer, where he retired after more than 30 years of service.



He was an avid reader most his life. Bill enjoyed history and spent a great deal of time reading historical books but also liked reading any good novel. After retiring, he played golf with a small group of friends each week. Although Bill liked the sport, spending time with his friends was more important than playing the game. In addition to golfing, Bill enjoyed going to Georgia Tech football games and cheering on his favorite team. Once he became unable to attend the games in person, he kept up his enthusiasm for the team by watching them on television, listening on the radio, and collecting GT memorabilia. Bill was a Christian and longtime member of Loganville Christian Church where he served in various capacities.



The family will receive friends during visitation on June 17, 2023, from 12:30 – 1:30 PM at the Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, Georgia, and a memorial service to celebrate Bill’s life will follow in the Chapel from 1:30 – 2:30 PM. The internment will be held across the street at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, Georgia at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.