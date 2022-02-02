Obituary and funeral service: William ‘Ray’ Mize, 91, of Loganville

Mr. William “Ray” Mize, age 91 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 3, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Heil and Rev. Dave Barton officiating. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Mize; son & daughter-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Glenn (Pam) Mize of Milton; stepson and wife, Mr. & Mrs. Tommy (Carol) Willingham of Loganville; stepdaughter, Carol Mucci of Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Tyler and Michelle Mize of Cumming, Trenton Mize of Lafayette, IN, Chris and Jennifer Mize of Cumming, David and Anna Paula Daher of Woodstock, Josh and Megan Daher of North Carolina, Luke Willingham of Loganville, Kellie and Glenn Wood of Flowery Branch, Jayme Willingham of Brookhaven; great grandsons, Jake Mize and Luke William Mize. Born in Forsyth County, he was the son of Ernest & Ruby Mize. He went to Milton High School in Alpharetta and was maintenance supervisor of Fulton County Board of Education until he retired. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1949-1953. He was also a member of First Baptist Church of Youth in Loganville. Ray will always be known for his gift of music, singing, and playing the guitar on the radio at age 15 and in the Navy. He was lead guitarist at the Alpharetta American Legion for 24 years and was inducted into the Georgia Country Music Hall of Fame in 1997. He and Shirley sang at many churches and even on a Christian tv show. He loved gardening, watching the Braves and being with family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Homestead Hospice, www.homesteadhospice.com. The family would like to say a heartfelt thank you to their amazing staff. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

