Obituary and funeral service: William Robert ‘Will’ Powell, 51, of Monroe

William Robert “Will” Powell, age 51 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 29, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Mitchell officiating.

Will is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Powell of Monroe, GA; children, Courtney Gibson of Loganville, GA, Abigail Earnheart of Blairsville, GA, Josh Mason of Buford, GA, Mary Mason of Monroe, GA, Tony Sandoval of AZ, and Nathan Sandoval of IA; brothers, Robert Fulton and Chris Fulton, both of Lawrenceville, GA; sisters, Leigh Goralczyk of Tybee Island, GA and Rebecca Masak of Carnesville, GA; grandchildren, Isaiah Gibson, Kingston Gibson, Lyla Mason, Elijah Earnheart, and Scarlett Sandoval; step-mother, Penny Powell; many nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

