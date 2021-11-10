Obituary and funeral service: William Stacy Carroll, 54, of Loganville

Born July 13, 1967 and went home to Jesus November 7, 2021. The visitation will be from 4 – 8 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Double Springs Baptist Church.

Stacy was active in his church, community, and work. Stacy’s education included graduating South Gwinnett High School June 1, 1986 and graduating Southern College of Technology, December 15, 1991 with a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering.

Stacy’s first job was with Uncle Johnny Carroll working in the hay fields around Gwinnett and Walton. Stacy’s high school job was with East Stone Mountain Tire and Battery. Stacy’s job after college was BCC Data Com., Inc. and his final job of 16 years a Project Manager at The Comtran Group, Inc. by Quanta



Stacy become an Eagle Scout June 14, 1985 and was inducted into the Order of the Arrow Ordeal Member June 1, 1981, Brotherhood Member, March 22, 2014 and Vigil Member, September 21, 2018. Stacy was BSA Scout Leader-16 years, 5 years with Cub Scout Pack 535 and 11years with Boy Scout Troop 535. Stacy is a member of the oldest Church in Walton County established in 1816, joined Double Springs Baptist Church August 3, 2008, and Baptized August 10, 2008. Stacy became a deacon August 29, 2018.

Stacy is the son of William (Bill) and Sue Carroll of Snellville and late grandparents Wendell and Leila Beaver of Snellville, and the late Daryl and Blanche Carroll of Grayson Georgia. Stacy has one sister Stephanie Martin and husband JR of Snellville. Stacy’s uncles and aunts include Uncle Kelly and Aunt Rosanne Beaver of Smyrna and Uncle Jimmy and Aunt Emily Beaver of Snellville, Aunt Billie and the late Johnny Carroll of Tingall and the late Jerry and Francis Thomas of Loganville. Sister in laws include Shell and Lynn Witcher of Loganville and Paula and Shawn Brogdon of Monroe. Stacy has five nieces and nephews – Benjamin Witcher, JT Witcher, Lexie Martin, Jessica Brogdon and Sierra Brogdon. Stacy leaves behind many cousins and friends too.

Stacy dated and married only one, Kim Anthony of Monroe. Their first date was to the Winter DOM in his 69 Chevelle and the rest is history. They dated for 7 years and married May 1, 1993 in the First Baptist Church of Monroe. They were married for 28 years. They were blessed with a son William (Will) whom Stacy was very proud of and all his achievements.



In Memory of Stacy, donations can be made to Double Springs Baptist Church, Monroe, GA.

Stacy’s tribute flower was made by Kim. There are 35 roses to represent 7 years of dating and 28 years of marriage. There is a white dove to represent their son Will. It was my honor and privilege to make your final flower. Until we meet again.

