Obituary and funeral service: William Timothy ‘Bill’ Jones, 66, formerly of Loganville

William Timothy “Bill” Jones, age 66 of Sautee Nacoochee, GA (formerly of Loganville, GA) passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Hope Community Fellowship Church, 4037 Bailey Circle, Loganville, GA 30052. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, 3700 Stone Mountain Highway, Snellville, GA 30039.

Bill married his high school sweetheart in 1973. He was a true public servant, serving on the Loganville City Council from 1996 – 1998, serving as Mayor of the City of Loganville from 1998 – 2000 and was the City Manager from 2002 – 2017. Bill was a devoted member of Hope Community Fellowship Church. He was also a member of Fergus Lodge #135 F&AM where he was a Mason for 23 years, being initiated on July 2, 1998 and becoming a Master Mason on August 20, 1998. Bill loved his family and friends dearly and will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Pauline (Carter) Jones. Surviving are his loving wife of 48 years, Donna (Blanton) Jones of Sautee Nacoochee, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Lisa Jones of Demorest, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Nitra Jones of Brunswick, GA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra and Sid Gonzales of Brunswick, GA and Dawn and Gary Hartig of Tipton, IA; grandchildren, Will and Sara Jones of Demorest, GA; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive guest 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.