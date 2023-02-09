Obituary and funeral service: William ‘W.C.’ Adams, 66, of Monroe

William “W.C.” Adams, age 66 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville. A Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 PM at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, 3700 Stone Mountain Hwy, Snellville, GA 30039.

W.C. was preceded in death by his father, Frank John Adams, Sr. He is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Stefanie and Bryan Meers of Braselton, GA; mother, Margaret Ragan of Monroe, GA; brother & sister-in-law, Frank John Jr. and Terese Adams of Brookhaven, GA; grandchildren, Kailin Meers and William “Holden” Meers; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052.

