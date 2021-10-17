Obituary and funeral service: William Webb Landress, Sr., 82, of Loganville

William Webb Landress, Sr., age 82 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 18, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Clegg officiating. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville.

Mr. Landress was a member of Snellville First Baptist and was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Broadnax Landress. He is survived by wife, Lucy Landress of Loganville, GA; children, Pam & Chris Lake of Lawrenceville, GA, Jan & Brian Gates of Social Circle, GA, Bill Landress of Loganville, GA, Rhonda Jones & Glenn Wilson of Loganville, GA, Angie Jones of Loganville, GA; brother, J.W. & Debbie Landress of Lawrenceville, GA; sisters, Betty Britt of Loganville, GA, Faye & Kenneth Prather of Calhoun, GA, Francis & Robert Caskey of Lawrenceville, GA; grandchildren, Codie & James Dickerson of Social Circle, GA, Hannah & Nick Bentley of Jersey, GA, Kristi & Curtis Faro of Venice, FL, Bobby & Lauren Lake of Birmingham, AL, Bo & Jacque Lake of Dallas, TX, Kaylan & Sadie Wilson of Loganville, GA; great grandchildren, Brogan & Reagan Bentley, Justice, Jordan, Lucas, Graham, Aaron, Christian and Calyn Lake.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

