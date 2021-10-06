Obituary and funeral service: Willie Edward Garrison, 79, of Between

Willie Edward Garrison, age 79 of Between, GA, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by parents Joe and Margaret Garrison, wife Nora Gravvitt Garrison, brother James Garrison, and sister Joyce Orrie. Ed is survived by children Chad Garrison (Barbara), Thomas Garrison, Mindy Martin (Tom), Christy Garrison, and step-children Brenda Sawyer and Linda Bird; grandchildren Kelci, Mackenzie, Brennan, Jennifer, Justin, Paul, and Harley; great-grandchild Scarlet; siblings Carolyn Cole, Barbara Bowers, Bett Misenheimer, as well as nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives.



Ed was born in Mountain View, Georgia in 1942. He attended Gordon High School and worked as a truck driver for 50 years. Ed was a member of Mt. Taber Bible Church. Ed enjoyed toy trains, puzzles, the Atlanta Braves, and Georgia Tech.



The gathering to celebrate the life of Ed Garrison will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 7, 2021 prior to the service from 12:00 PM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Tabor Bible Church, 33 Mount Zion RD, Oxford, GA 30054, in memory of Ed Garrison.



Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask.



Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.