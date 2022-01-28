Obituary and funeral service: Willie Mae ‘Betty’ Tanksley, 88, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Betty Tanksley

Willie Mae (Betty) Tanksley, age 88 of Monroe, passed away on January 25, 2022. She was born in Walton County on March 4, 1933 to the late Ida Belle Crenshaw Glass and the late Scott Glass. She was preceded in death by her son and daughter in law, the late Dennis and Diane Bramblett.

Surviving are, husband, Charles Tanksley; son and daughter in law, Faron and Penny Bramblett; 3 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday January 28th at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Conner and the Rev. Mike Blount officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.