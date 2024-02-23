Obituary and funeral service: Wilton Lee Boone, 54, of Loganville

Wilton Lee Boone 54, of Loganville, passed away Monday February 19, 2024. Lee was survived by his wife Debbie, son Henry, mother Carol Boone of Loganville, sister and brother in-law Teresa and Wally Stott of Hughes Spring ,TX, sisters and brothers in-law, Royce and Julie McCune of Carlton Ga., Lisa and Brian Russell of Loganville, Kim and Joey Johnson of Lawrenceville, many nieces and nephews , great nieces and nephews , several aunts and uncles. Lee was preceded in death, by father Henry A Boone, and sister Tracy Boone Vermillion.

Lee was a graduate of Angleton High School, Angleton TX in 1988. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Angleton, TX. Lee served in the UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS, from October, 1988 to October, 2002. Lee truly loved His MARINE BROTHERS (SEMPER FI BROTHERS). Lee loved his hobby of making collegiate football helmets. He was a diehard “Georgia Fan”, ( GO DAWGS ). Lee had resided in Loganville Ga. Since 2006.

MEMORIAL SERVICE TO BE HELD SATURDAY MARCH 16, 2024 2PM-4PM AT GENERATION CHURCH 1949 HWY 81, SUITE 300, LOGANVILLE 30052. In lieu of flowers please send a gift card via the meal train friends have set up for Deb and Henry https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/lo9kkr/

