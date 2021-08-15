Obituary and funeral service: Woodard DuPree Padgett Jr., 72, of Loganville

Woodard DuPree Padgett Jr. of Loganville, Ga. passed away at home on August 10, 2021.

DuPree was born in Sylvania, Ga. on June 20, 1949 and attended the University of Georgia earning a Bachelor’s in Business Administration in 1971. After completing the ROTC program at UGA, he served active duty and later reserve duty in the US Air Force attaining the rank of Captain. ‘Big’ DuPree was an active father to his children growing up coaching baseball & softball teams, serving as a boy scout leader, and participating in father-son shooting competitions. His life-long love was the great outdoors and he enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his friends at Trout Unlimited. Later in life he gained local fame with a smooth do si do in multiple square dancing groups.

He is survived by his four children – son DuPree Padgett, III of Atlanta, Ga., daughter Erin White of Naples, Fl., son Nathan Padgett of Atlanta, Ga., son Travis Padgett of Athens, Ga., and three grandchildren Cori, Parker, and Peyton.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday August 25, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Burial with military honors will follow on August 26, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Georgia National Cemetery at 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr, Canton, GA 30114. Donations can be made in his memory to Wreaths Across America at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/167893. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Rd. SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.