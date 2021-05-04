Obituary and funeral service: Zane Leon Payne, 84, of Monroe

Zane Leon Payne, age 84, of Monroe, Georgia passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, May 7, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Milligan officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM before the service.

Mr. Payne was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was retired from General Motors and was inducted into the Georgia Labor Hall of Fame in 2015. He was elected and was currently serving his fourth term as Chairman of the Retired United Auto Workers, Region 8. He was previously elected and served as Chairman of the UAW Atlanta Area Retired Members Council. He was elected and served four terms as Chairman of the UAW Local 10 Retired Workers Chapter. Mr. Payne was born on May 19, 1936 in Chatsworth, Georgia. He graduated in Tennessee from his beloved Ducktown High School in 1956.

He is survived by his loving family, Jaidyn, Jeff Payne, Joel Payne, Pam (Bion) Moreland, Julie (Doug) Allen, Lauren Ashley, Kristian Michal (Andrew) Rhoads, Niklaus (Lindsey) Harrison, Whitney (Andrew) Johnson, Naomi Grace, Zane Lewis Harrison, Presley Johnson; his sisters, Jeanne Fowler and Edris Deal; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Vivian Kilpatrick Payne; parents, Wallace and Mabel Payne; siblings, Lavern Lockhart, Olin Payne, Ruth Nichols, Austin Payne, Shirley Patterson, Max Payne and Barbara Dale.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544.

