Obituary and funeral services: Frances Ann Hutcheson, 89, of Loganville

Frances Ann Hutcheson age 89 of Loganville passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Benton House of Grayson. Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 12:00 pm at New Testament Baptist Church, Loganville, GA, with Rev. Mickey Oliver officiating.

Mrs. Hutcheson was a typesetter and legal secretary and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a devout believer in God and a Chapter Member of New Testament Baptist Church.

Mrs. Hutcheson was preceded in death by her husband, Milton “Buddy” Hutcheson, Jr.; her son, Thomas “Tommy” Hutcheson; and her sisters Myrtle Pledger, Bertha Coffman, and Lois McBrayer.

She is survived by her Children: Steve Hutcheson (Lee Anne) and Scott Hutcheson (B.J.) all of Loganville; Grandchildren: Sarah Mosely (Jimmie), Decatur; Alex Hutcheson (Jill), Atlanta; Amanda Wilkerson (Cade), Scooba, MS; and Ryan Hutcheson, Atlanta; and great-grandchildren, Elsie Mosely and Harper Mosely. The family will receive friends at 11:30 am at New Testament Baptist Church on Saturday, December 10, 2022.