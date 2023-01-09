Obituary and funeral services: Hazel Christine Williams Moon, 91, of Monroe

Hazel Christine Williams Moon, age 91, of Monroe, Georgia formerly of Snellville, Georgia passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. She passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 59 years, George W. Moon on June 2, 2009.



She is survived by daughter, Denise McCullers (Marvin Poe) of Monroe, GA; son, Don Moon (Pam) of Good Hope, GA; four grandchildren, Chad Moon (Jennifer), Christie Moon Tyre (John), Micah McCullers (Ashlee) all of Monroe, GA, and Kerri McCullers Sorrell (Sammy) of Social Circle, GA; eleven great grandchildren, Avery Moon, Adison Moon, Alyn Moon, Olivia Blakeman, Easton Blakeman, Makenzie Murell (Luke), Davis Tyre, Lane Sorrell, Macy Sorrell, Ryder McCullers and Walker McCullers; sister, Carolyn Williams Hood (Ken) of Snellville, GA; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and a host of many friends.



Hazel was also preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Vera Brownlee Williams; brothers, Carvis Williams (Nancy), Lamar Williams (Mary Alice), Dennis Williams (Wynette).



Mrs. Moon was born on May 22, 1931 in Snellville, Georgia. She was a 1948 graduate of the former Snellville High School. She was a lifetime member at First Baptist Church of Snellville. Hazel was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. Her greatest joy in life was her family. This southern lady will be deeply missed by her adoring family and friends.



Mrs. Moon always said she just wanted a Graveside Service which will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Snellville Historical Cemetery with Chad Moon, Pam Moon and Micah McCullers sharing Family Memories. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 11th, from Noon until 2:00 P.M. at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel.Those who wish may make memorial gifts to the Snellville Historical Cemetery Fund, 2342 Oak Rd., Snellville, GA 30078 (770-985-3500) in memory of Hazel Williams Moon. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.