Obituary and funeral services: Helen Elizabeth Nix Yarbrough, 80, of Monroe

Helen Elizabeth Nix Yarbrough, age 80 of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Corinth Baptist Church in Loganville. Pastor Tommy Foskey and Dr. Don Richards will officiate. The body will lie-in-state at the church from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, 3700 Stone Mountain Hwy, Snellville, GA 30039.

Helen was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Allie Nix, son-in-law, Jay Yates and six siblings. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Carl Yarbrough of Monroe; daughter, Debbie Yates of Monroe; son & daughter-in-law, Dave and Michele Yarbrough of Monroe; grandchildren, Mandy and Zack Williams, Jacob and Maria Yarbrough, Jared Yarbrough, Jenna and Austin Craig; great grandson, Wyatt Williams; step grandchildren, Jessica Yates and Johnnie Yates; several nieces and nephews. Flowers are accepted or donations in Helen’s memory may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 3156 Langley Rd SW, Loganville, GA 30052.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Helen Elizabeth Nix Yarbrough please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.