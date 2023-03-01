Obituary and funeral services: Hilda Ann Gresham Nix, 82, of Monroe

Hilda Ann Gresham Nix of Monroe, GA passed away on February 25, 2023. She was 82 years old.



Hilda was born July 2, 1940 in Atlanta, GA to the late Robert and Opal Jeanette Gresham. She was married on August 2, 1959, in Centerville, GA to her late husband, Richard Nix.



She is survived by her sister, Jane Gunn of Stone Mountain, GA; her two children, Kathy Thompson (Chuck) of Yatesville, GA, and Kelly Nix (Cathy) of Rockmart, GA; three grandsons, Cory McGowan of Elberton, GA, Kyle McGowan (Charlene) of Roswell, GA, and Tyler Nix (Jennifer) of Danielsville, GA; six great grandchildren, Turner, Kendyl, Jackson, Rhett, Trey and Braydon; several nieces and nephews.



Hilda graduated from South Gwinnett High School in Snellville, GA in 1958. She went to work after graduation at Grinnel Sprinkler Company where she met the love of her life. They married in 1959 and had two children. She was also employed at Oglethorpe University where she worked for many years prior to retiring. Whereas she established many wonderful friendships while working there.



Hilda enjoyed her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Family gatherings were always enjoyed with her. She loved spending time with her sister, Jane, and her mother.



Hilda loved to paint, garden, and decorate her home. She loved her church and friends there. She liked traveling, but most of all, her visits to see her family.



Her last five years were spent at River Place Assisted Living where she was loved and well cared for. She always had a sweet smile for everyone.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. A private interment will follow after the service at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.