Obituary and funeral services: James Anthony Hountz, 80, of Monroe

James Anthony Hountz, age 80 of Monroe, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

James was a Veteran of the United States Air Force during Vietnam. He retired from AT&T after 30 years of service and was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Anthony & Grace Olive (Settles) Hountz. James is survived by his loving wife Ellyn Sue (Mosebach) Hountz; sons & daughters-in-law, Ryan Anthony & Martha Hountz of Jupiter, FL, Matthew Loren Hountz of Tucson, AZ, Zachary James & Bethany Hountz of Monroe; grandson, James Andrew Hountz of Jupiter, FL; brother & sister-in-law, Ernie & Nancy Hountz of Monroe; sister & brother-in-law, Doris & Bill Hegwood of Peoria, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 3:30 until 4:00 PM prior to the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Dr. Monroe, Georgia 30655.

