Obituary and funeral services: Judith ‘Judy’ Lisle Uselton, 79, of Loganville

Judith (Judy) Lisle Uselton, age 79 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022.

She was born on September 16, 1942 in Phoenix City, AL to the late Thurston Lisle and Myrtle Harp Lisle Waycaster. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack David Uselton; siblings Vivian McNeely, Vera Davis, Thurston (Bubba) Lisle and stepfather Daniel Waycaster.

Judy’s greatest love was spending time with her family. She loved to travel and always had her bags packed at the mention of a vacation. Her favorite pastime was watching HGTV and QVC.

Surviving are daughters and sons in law, Tammy and Mike Chupp, Melody and Mark Kersey; sons and daughters in law, David and Robbie Uselton, Dusty and Vickie Uselton; brother, Michael Lisle; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday April 11th at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Ron Little officiating. Family will receive friends beginning at noon until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery.

Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.