Obituary and funeral services: Julie Brand, 62, of Loganville

Julie Brand, age 62 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Julie was employed by Georgia-Pacific in Atlanta and was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Brand and father, John Burgoyne. She is survived by her loving K.C.; mother, Jo Anne Burgoyne of Lilburn, GA; brothers, John Patrick Burgoyne of Prescott, AZ, Donald Lewis Burgoyne of Hartwell, GA, Brian James Burgoyne of Mansfield, GA; sisters, Patti Burgoyne of Loganville, GA, and Jo Anne Murphy of White Bear Lake, MN. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.