Obituary and funeral services: Lucille Mandy Hewett Phillips, 96, of Loganville

Lucille Mandy Hewett Phillips age 96 of Loganville, GA. passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Sammie F. Phillips, Sr; Dana Wade Phillips and Randy William Phillips. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Sammie, Jr, Brenda Phillips, Ray Phillips, Lana Phillips, Hannah and Brandon Duke, Gabe, Hope and Zachariah Duke, Wade, Hunter, Joshua, Ray Jr, Jessica, Sydney, Avery and Addy Phillips; Chris, April, Levi and Lucy Phillips; Sarah Benedict, Faith Wholin, James and Maddie Benedict; Kimberly and Landon Phillips, Ryder Puckett, Diana Smith, Kari and Kason Smith; Ava Wickberg, Kingston Zapata, Tiffany Landers; sisters, Mary Alice Seljan and Llena Holden.



Lucille retired from Southern Bell, AT&T after 44 years of service. Her favorite day of the week was Sunday because of the church that she loved so much, Spring of Life Fellowship Church, where she was a member for 30 years and always considered the members extended family. Her favorite place to travel was back to her home town of Charlotte, NC to spend time with her sisters and the other Hewett family members.



In her spare time she loved working in her garden, cooking enormous amounts of food, canning, clam digging, eating at Calabash. She enjoyed days that were filled with joy, family and spending time together. We are so grateful and thankful to have been blessed with such an incredible woman of God who will be missed by many,



The service to celebrate the life of Lucille Mandy Hewett Phillips will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday March 4, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. For those who desire to make memorial donations in lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to her Church, Springs of Life Fellowship, PO Box 102, Arnoldsville, GA., 30619.



