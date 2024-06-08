Obituary and funeral services: Michael Knowlton, 74, of Loganville

Michael Knowlton age 74 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville, GA.



Michael is survived by his wife, Donna Knowlton; daughter, Michelle (Ranae) Poisson; son, Daniel (Natalie) Poisson; grandsons, Jacob (Francis) Poisson, Cameron (Jordan) Poisson, and Jason Poisson; great-grandchildren, Liam, Kyla, Max, Julian and Maitlynn.



Mike was loved by many and may he rest in peace. The family has requested in lieu of flowers make a donation to Michael’s favorite charities, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Wounded Warrior Project, 3343 Peachtree Road NE #M20, Atlanta, GA 30326. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

