Obituary and funeral services: Molly Windsor, 68, of Loganville

Molly Windsor, age 68 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 19, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Dr. Jerry Barrett and Manuel Spear will officiate. Interment will follow at Cornish Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery, 1089 Cornish Mountain Church Road, Oxford, GA 30052.

Molly was a bus driver for Gwinnett County for 10 years and also worked as a hairdresser and in a nail salon. She was preceded in death by parents, William and Frances (Jacobs) Windsor; sisters, Evelyn Green, Marie Reynolds; brothers, Bobby Gene Windsor, Tommy Windsor; and great grandson, Talon Cobb. She is survived by her children, Stacy and Scott Meeler of Covington, Darrell (DJ) Griggs of Loganville, Becky and Marty Banks of Loganville; brother, Robert Windsor of Monroe; sister, Vera Windsor of Loganville; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.

The family request in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to D.J. Griggs. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Molly Windsor please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.