Obituary and funeral services: Phillip Lynn Meeler, 65, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a video tribute to Phillip Meeler

Phillip Lynn Meeler, 65, of Monroe passed away on August 19, 2023. He was born January 16, 1958 to the late Milford and Thelma Meeler in Atlanta, Ga. Phil spent the majority of his working career in the construction and concrete industry. He loved to fish and spend time with his friends and family.

Phil is survived by his wife Angie Meeler, his son Marc Meeler and Hillary, his granddaughters Chloe Meeler and Anna Belle Meeler.

The family will receive friends Monday, August 21st from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to your charity of choice.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.