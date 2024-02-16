Obituary and funeral services: Robbie Lee McCullers, 81, of Loganville

Robbie Lee McCullers, age 81 of Loganville, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. He is preceded in death by his father Leroy McCullers, his mother Verdye McCullers, and six siblings.



Robbie is survived by his wife, Patricia McCullers of Loganville, Georgia; sisters Janice (Bill) Jones, Dorothy Hassler; brother Ralph (Linda) McCullers; several nieces and nephews; stepchildren Matt (Teri) Erickson and Regina Bacon.



Robbie proudly owned and operated Robbie’s Barber Shop. He also loved to restore cars and work around his garage.



The memorial service to celebrate the life of Robbie McCullers will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 17, 2024, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

