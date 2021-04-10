Obituary and funeral services: Rookmin Guiadeen, 75, of Loganville

Mrs. Rookmin Guiadeen, age 75 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville. The family will also be holding services in New York and those will be announced. Mrs. Guiadeen is survived by her husband, Bannsingh Guiadeen; children, Balram Guiadeen, Ganesh Guiadeen, Lomas Guiadeen, Deodial G. Guiadeen, Loaky Guiadeen; as well as 8 grandchildren. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Rookmin Guiadeen please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.