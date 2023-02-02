Obituary and funeral services: Royce Hugh Taffar, 80, of Loganville

Royce Hugh Taffar, age 80 of Loganville, GA passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Royce was born in Dawson County, GA to Clay & Nell Ryder Taffar. He was a good high school basketball player and had the nickname of “Slewfoot” due to his tall stature and big feet. In 1983 he began a long career in the film industry, first as a caterer and later in 1991 in the transportation services of the film industry until he retired in 2017. He loved his job and all the people he met and worked with through the years. Royce was loved by all who knew him.



He fought a valiant fight with lung cancer in 2015 and won that battle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clay & Nell Ryder Taffar; his son, Terry Allen Taffar; daughter, Teresa Michelle Nix; and granddaughter, Amanda Michelle Nix Snowden. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Linda Atchley Taffar; his daughter and son-in-law, Susan & Jimmy Garrison (Commerce, GA); grandchildren, Ashley Taffar & David Hoag (CO), Terry Taffar (CA), Dustin and Kristine Nix (Monroe, GA), Kassi & Hunter Faulkner (CA); great grandchildren, Kingston Snowden, Adler Nix, Everleigh Faulkner, Audrey Hoag, Madison Faulkner, and Saylor Nix; sister, Barbara Taffar Westmoreland; and too many family and friends to mention.



A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church with Dr. Chris Alexander and Rev. Tommy Jordan officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.