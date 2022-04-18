Obituary and funeral services: Sandy Rolin, 74, of Loganville

The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers at this time, please check back for more information.



Sandy Rolin, age 74 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022.



A service to celebrate the life of Sandy Rolin will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Tucker, GA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel.



Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask.



