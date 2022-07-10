Obituary and funeral services: Vanessa Nicole Conwell, 39

Vanessa Nicole Conwell peacefully transitioned from this earth on July 7, 2022. Nicole (aka “Lucy”) was born in Athens Ga on March 2, 1983 to the late Patricia Ann Conwell and Larry Conwell. Nicole grew up in Monroe, Ga.

Survivors include; father, Larry Conwell; sister and brother-in-law, Selena and Tim Boucher; brother and sister in law; Josh and Carina Conwell all of Monroe, Ga. Nieces and nephew, Coby Wilkerson, Peyton Wilkerson, Faith Boucher, Camilla Conwell, Penelope Conwell, Amelia Conwell, and Olivia Conwell.

To say Nicole loved softball was an understatement. At a very young age she started by playing softball and later in life she coached and umpired for the sport she loved as well. Nicole earned her BA of Science in Education at UGA and her Master of Science in Education from GA Southern University. She taught at Louise Radloof Middle School, Duluth Ga, Loganville Middle School, and Monroe Area High School, her alma mater. During her 12 year teaching career she had the responsibility of coaching various teams and was the head softball coach at Loganville and Monroe Area HS respectively. Most recently Nicole was a teacher at Monroe Area HS for three years. She touched many lives with her style of teaching, coaching, dedication to her players and to softball. Nicole lived to be on the softball field or involved in some way. Her contributions to her community, students, and players will be missed.

Nicole was fiercely devoted to family and she loved with all her heart. This was obvious in how she doted on her nieces and nephew. They meant everything to her and she made sure they knew it by spending time with them and showing her love. This was true for her friends as well.

The family will receive family & friends at Meadows Funeral Home, Monroe Ga on Tuesday July 12, 2022 from 6 to 9 pm. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 6pm inside the Monroe Area High School Gymnasium.

In lieu of flowers please register as a donor or donate monetarily to https://www.donatelifegeorgia.org OR call 1.866.577.4273. Donations may also be made to the Softball Program at Monroe Area High School Monroe, Ga. @ 770.266.4565.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.