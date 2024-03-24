Obituary and funeral services: Virginia Annie Elliott Knighten, 90, of Monroe

Virginia Annie Elliott Knighten, age 90 of Monroe, passed away on March 21, 2024. She was born in Alabama on July 28, 1933 to the late James William (Monroe) Elliott and the late Lois Edwards Elliott. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late R. Q. Knighten; her son, the late David Knighten; 3 sisters; 1 brother; and 1 grandson.

Surviving are, daughters and son-in-law, Janet and Frank Byers, Annette Cronon, Carol Stevens, and Carol Cuip; son, David Cronon; brother, Herman Elliott; 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday March 24th at 3:00 PM at Social Circle First Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Hardy officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday March 24th at the First Baptist Church from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Interment will follow at Hartselle City Cemetery in Hartselle, Alabama. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

