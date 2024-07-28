Obituary and funeral services: William Alexander ‘BJ’ Nix, Jr.,48, of Loganville

William Alexander (BJ) Nix, Jr., age 48 of Loganville, passed away on July 19, 2024. He was born on September 5, 1975 to Gay Fleming Nix and the late William Alexander Nix, Sr.

Surviving are daughter, Jenna Nix; mother, Gay Fleming Nix; and sister, Megan Scott; Brother-in-law David Scott and nephew Jase Scott. BJ was a hard-working and loving father. He worked at the same company, All Turf, since 2007. He had many positions there; including starting out as a technician, field manager, branch manager, customer service manager and retention manager. He was well loved by his All Turf Family. He was also an avid sports fan and loved animals.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday August 3rd at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Allen Fleming officiating. There will be a visitation on Saturday August 3rd from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Meadows Funeral Home.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.





