Obituary and funeral services: William ‘Billy’ George Queen, 91, of Monroe

William (Billy) George Queen, age 91 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 2, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Dr. Jeff Box and Pastor Scott Frost will officiate. Interment will follow at Mount Vernon Christian Church Cemetery.

Mr. Queen was a lifetime resident of Walton County and was a member of Walker Baptist Church. Mr. Queen retired from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office where he served as a Lieutenant Jailer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Druwillie (Collins) Queen; sisters, Sarah Thomas, Hazel Gay, Polly Baker, Faye Ragan, Brenda Johnson, Peggy Hardigree and Nancy Couch; brothers, Ortell Queen, Gene Queen, John Queen, and Frank Queen. Mr. Queen is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Eula Mae Huff Queen; daughter, Susan Queen; son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Michelle Queen; grandchildren, Hunter and Madison Queen, Crayton and Sydney Queen, Collin Queen, and Chase Queen; great grandchildren, Lilly Queen, Sawyer Queen, Oliver Queen, and Cash Queen; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.