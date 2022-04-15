Obituary and funeral services: William Franklin McGee, 66, of Loganville

The family appreciates your prayers during this time. Please check back for complete information.

William Franklin McGee, age 66 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.



A service to celebrate the life of William McGee will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the New Testament Baptist Church, Loganville, GA, with interment to follow at Corinth Cemetery, Loganville, GA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service at New Testament Baptist Church, Loganville.



Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.