Obituary and memorial service: Jacob Shawn Daugherty, 31, of Monroe

Jacob Shawn Daugherty was 31 years old, born March 6 1990 and passed away on November 21, 2021.

Jacob was born in Athens, Ga. to Melinda Jill Greer and Christopher Shawn Daugherty. He lived in Monroe, Ga.

Jacob is survived by his two children Mandiray and Tryten Daugherty, his is loving wife Amanda Daugherty, his grandmother Carole Peppers, and his two sibling Michael and Kala Daugherty, plus many friends who loved him dearly.

Jacob will be having a celebration of life ceremony at the American Legion, located at 218 Cherry Hill Road, Monroe Ga 30656, on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m.

The family would request any good pictures or good memories. If you have any questions, please call 404-781-5217.