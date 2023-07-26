Obituary and Memorial Service: Janiene Carol Murray Glenn, 84, of Monroe

Janiene Carol Murray Glenn, beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, and dear sister-in-law, passed away on July 11, 2023 at the age of 84. Janiene passed, while residing in Largo Florida at Empath Health Suncoast Hospice.

Janiene was born on April 13, 1939 in Pinehurst, North Carolina to Mazie Jane Brown and Royal Shelton Murray. She grew up in a loving family cherishing the values of kindness, etiquette and respect for others.

In 2015, Janiene suffered the loss of her husband, Jack Glenn who had been her devoted partner for over 40 years. Together they created a beautiful life and shared many memories. They resided primarily in Lithonia Georgia, and later settled in Monroe Georgia.

Left to honor Janiene’s memory is her loving daughter Lori Glenn Brunton of Largo Florida. Janiene’s children from her marriage to Jack were, Mitzi Nunnelley of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, Randy Glenn and wife Sandi of Lawrenceville Georgia as well as her special sister-in-law Joyce Pack of Nashville Tennessee. They will forever hold her in their hearts.

Janiene was blessed with numerous grandchildren. She leaves behind Nick Barnes and his wife Ellie, Nolan Barnes, Brian Morgan, Brittany Hawks and husband Clay, Paige Cook, Kalee Brooke Weiland and her husband Michael and Samantha Glenn. Janiene was survived by many great grandchildren as well.

A memorial service to celebrate Janiene’s life will be held on Saturday August 12, 2023 at 1:00. The service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, located at 500 Breedlove Drive, Monroe Ga 30655. The service will be an opportunity for family and friends to come together sharing stories and memories as they pay their final respect to a remarkable woman. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

In lieu of flowers, Janiene welcomes donations to be made in her honor to First Presbyterian Church of Monroe.