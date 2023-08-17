Obituary and Memorial Service: Pamela Sheldon, 76, of Loganville

Loving Mother and Grandmother, Pamela Sheldon, age 76 of Loganville, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. She was born on December 5, 1946, in Port Huron, Michigan, the youngest of 4 children. She graduated from Port Huron High School in 1965. Pam was a valued employee at Advanced Distributor Products / Lennox Industries for over 30 years.

Pam found comfort in her faith and was a member of Loganville First United Methodist Church where she worshipped regularly and attended Sunday School.

Pam will be deeply missed by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her father, Theodore Langolf, mother, Violet B. Langolf, and brother-in-law, Richard Young. She is survived by her son, Chuck Sheldon, Buford, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle & David Smith, Buford, GA; son and daughter-in -law, Ken & Allison Sheldon, Loganville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Terri & Anthony Burton, Blountville, TN; brothers and sisters-in-law, Don & Bev Langolf, Conroe, TX and Ken & Florence Langolf, Greensboro, GA; sister, Pat Young, Brown City, MI; grandchildren, Alexis Williams, Ashley Smith and Hailey Sheldon; granddogs, Scarlett, Maddie and Clementine Burton; Koda Smith and Dixie, Georgia and Malibu Sheldon; and beloved pet Penny Sheldon.

A Memorial Service will be held at Loganville First United Methodist Church, 221 Main St, Loganville, GA 30052, at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 24, 2023. A live stream will also be available. Pastor Ryan Miller will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 23 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to:

American Cancer Society;

Loganville First United Methodist Church, 221 Main St, Loganville, GA 30052;

Agape Hospice Care

or Girl Scouts of the USA.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Port Huron, Michigan area at a later date.Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770.962.3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com <http://www.stewartfh.com>.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Pamela Annette Sheldon please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.