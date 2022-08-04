Obituary: Andrew Glynn Barge, 20, of Loganville

Andrew Glynn Barge, age 20, of Loganville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, July 21st, 2022 as the result of a car accident. Andrew was born on September 23rd, 2001 in Snellville, GA, and lived in Loganville since he was five years old. Andrew is survived by his parents Jimmy and Shana Barge, two brothers, Nathan and Jack, and his sister Emma. He is also survived by his loving grandparents, Jim and Wanda Houck, and Carl and Jeannie LaBarbera. He is also survived by extended family, many friends, mentors, and cherished pets.



Andrew’s friends would say he was happiest while writing, playing, or listening to music. He loved everything from Chopin to The Beach Boys. Andrew had a deep knowledge and natural ear for musical composition. He continued to grow musically while taking piano lessons from his beloved teacher, Susan Andrews.



Andrew graduated with honors from Loganville High School in May of 2021, and planned to attend Georgia State University. He recently worked as a land surveyor, along with his brother Nathan. Andrew and Nathan enjoyed listening and discussing music while they rode together to job sites. This time together gave them the opportunity to grow close to each other in a way they never had before.



Andrew was an active member of Loganville First United Methodist Church for several years. He ran sound on Sunday mornings, as well as playing piano pieces for the congregation. He was involved with the youth group, and created many meaningful and lasting relationships during this period of his life. Andrew was attending Holy Cross Cathedral in Loganville when he passed, and developed an appreciation and respect for the faith and traditions of the Anglican Church.



Andrew had a head full of beautiful, curly red hair, bright blue eyes, and a smile and laugh that brought so much joy to others. Andrew was a man of few words, but when he spoke, people listened.



Andrew’s love for Christ was apparent in the way that he lived his life and loved others. His legacy will live on in those who knew and loved him. He will be missed dearly, and will continue to inspire us to live our lives to the fullest. He is playing piano like he never has before, all to the Glory and Honor of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

