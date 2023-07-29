Obituary: Angela Clark Broadnax, 72, of Loganville

Angela Clark Broadnax, age 72 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The family received friends 11:00 AM – 12:45 PM on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 1233 Pleasant Hill Road, Conyers, GA 30012. A Funeral Service followed at 1:00 PM with Rev. John Cheek and Rev. Scott Richardson officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Angela was a long-time member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She was a bus driver for both DeKalb and Gwinnett County Public Schools. Angela also worked in the cafeteria for DeKalb County Public Schools. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Broadnax; daughter, Cara Bea Broadnax; parents, Arthur and Beatrice (Gattis) Clark. Angela is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Tommy and Noelle Broadnax of Watkinsville, GA, Tony and Amanda Broadnax of Monroe, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Felton Dutton of Eatonton, GA; grandchildren, Cara, Peyton, Haley, Lauren, Asher, Camden and Kipton; many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Angela Clark Broadnax please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.