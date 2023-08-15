Obituary: Arthur T. Hallock, 62, of Loganville

Arthur T. Hallock, age 62 of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1832 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Ina Hallock.

Arthur was a wonderful husband and brother. He was fun loving and gentle, just an all-around wonderful person. Arthur was an avid bass fisherman and bowler. His specialty was doing magic tricks for children. He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Lisa (Adkison) Hallock; daughter, Kelly Hallock; son, Ryan Hallock; sisters and brothers-in-law, Deborah & JT Weigel, Haymarket, VA, Jeanie & Kevin McCracken, Spring, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Michael & Pam Yancy Hallock, Winder, GA; several beloved grandchildren; many beloved nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770.962.3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com <http://www.stewartfh.com>.

