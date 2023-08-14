Obituary: Ashley MacDonald Callahan, 40, of Good Hope

Ashley MacDonald Callahan, age 40 of Good Hope, passed away on August 8, 2023. She was born in Utah on April 22, 1983 to Marilyn Sturgeon MacDonald and Steven MacDonald.

Ashley touched so many throughout her life. As a graduate of UGA, she was a Damn Good Dawg. She was a loving teacher who took time with every student she taught. She intensely loved her family and friends, and brought happiness and joy to everyone she met.

Surviving are, husband, Dane Callahan; sons, Charles Callahan and Vincent Callahan; parents, Marilyn and Steven MacDonald; sister, Chelsea MacDonald; and brother, Michael MacDonald; father in law and mother in law, Sean Callahan and Beth Callahan.

A Memorial Service was held on Sunday August 13th at 3:00 PM at the Walnut Grove High School Auditorium with the Dr. Russ Butcher officiating. There was a visitation on Sunday August 13th from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the Walnut Grove High School Cafe.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.