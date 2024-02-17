Obituary: Baby Elita Waiters of Loganville

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute for Baby Elita Waiters.

God granted us an Angel by the name of Elita Monae Waiters of Loganville, Georgia who was born May 29, 2023. Although our time with her was cut short, our hearts will be forever filled with joy and honor because we were able to be graced with her beautiful presence.

Elita passed in the arms of her loving grandparents on February 1st, 2024. During her eight short months here on earth she touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends.

Her life was a brief gift to us that will live on through a foundation being opened in her name to help other children born to drug addiction.

Elita is survived by Grandparents,Marcell and Christina Ryder of Loganville GA; Grandparents, Bobby and Crystal Branish of Colonial Beach VA; Mother, Cordia Branish of Loganville GA; Father, Jamale Waiters of Decatur GA; Sister, Jamila Waiters of Loganville GA; Sister, Melanie Waiters of Atlanta GA; along with many many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Grandparents, and Great Grandparents.

Funeral Services was held on Friday, February 16th at 11:00 AM at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe GA with the Pastor Wayne Durden Officiating.

