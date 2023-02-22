Obituary: Barbara A Wilmoth, 90, of Monroe

Barbara A Wilmoth, age 90 of Monroe, died on February 9, 2023. She was born in Fulton County, Georgia on March 9, 1932 to the late Mary Alice Bailey and the late A.O. “Buck” Bailey.

Surviving are: son: Robert Wilmoth of Monroe, GA; daughter: Jan Edwards of Gainesville, GA; daughter and son-in-law: Pamela Ann and Michael Bunn of Tennessee; sister: Jean and Buddy Higgins of Ooltewah, Tennessee; brother: Lee and Donna Bailey of Monroe, GA. Five grandchildren.

Arrangements were a celebration of life at The First Presbyterian Church of Monroe on Sunday Feb. 19th from 2-4. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.