Obituary: Barbara Arlene ‘Bobi’ Mize, 64,of Loganville

Barbara Arlene “Bobi” Mize, age 64 of Loganville, passed away on February 10, 2024 surrounded by her loving family and friends. Bobi was born in Atlanta, GA on December 20, 1959 to the late James Robert Adcox and the late Anna Jean Kilgore Adcox Beeco.

Surviving members of her family are loving husband of 38 years, Tommy Mize; daughters, Amanda Ascencao son-in-law Vinni Ascencao, Starr Martinez-Mize; best friend, Yvonne Times; grandchildren, Cameron Mize, Raina Arden, Jilleen Trujillo, Jahkaya Trujillo, Ileliya “Little Bird” Trujillo; great grandchildren, Kyler Mize, Kylie Mize, Emberly Arden; three Aunts five siblings and multiple nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 12, 2024 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, GA. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Monroe, GA.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

