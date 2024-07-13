Obituary: Barbara Elaine Davis, 72, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Barbara Elaine Davis.

Barbara Elaine Davis, age 72, of Monroe passed away on June 19, 2024. She was born on December 8, 1951 to the late Frances Taylor Rowe and the late William Thomas Rowe. She was preceded in death by her husband: the late John Wayne Davis and brother: the late Ronnie Rowe.Â

Surviving are son: Bruce Davis; grandchildren: Ryan, Kalista, Katherina, Nathan; several nieces and nephews.Â

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Mike Farmer, Reverend Frankie Green and Reverend Jonathan Rowe officiating.Â

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

