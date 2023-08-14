Obituary: Barbara Haulk Peters, 88, of Social Circle

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Barbara Peters.

Barbara Haulk Peters, age 88, of Social Circle passed away on August 3, 2023. She was born on March 1,1935 to the late Evelyn Haulk and the late Bennie Marcus (Judge) Haulk. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Julius Donald Peters and son, the late Donnie Peters.

Surviving are son and daughter-in-law: Gary and Patsy Peters; grandchildren: Eric and Danielle Peters, Brian and Amanda Peters, Andy and Stephanie Peters, Randy and Nicole Peters; 11 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Mike Hardy officiating. Interment will follow at Social Circle City Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign our guestbook online at https://www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.