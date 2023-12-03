Obituary: Barbara Phillips, 71, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Barbara Phillips.

Barbara Phillips, age 71, of Monroe passed away on November 22, 2023. She was born on August 25, 1952 to the late Missouri Lee Jones and the late Grady Leroy Jones. She was preceded in death by her brothers: the late Joe King and the late Sammy Jones.

Surviving are sons: Todd Phillips, Scotty Phillips; siblings: Leroy Jones, Brenda Berganske (Helmut), Billy Jones; grandchildren: Rodney Phillips (Kayla), Riley Phillips; great grandchildren: Wesley Bo Phillips.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Frankie Green officiating. Interment followed at Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

