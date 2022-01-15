Obituary: Belivia Juanita Odum, 79, of Monroe

Belivia Juanita Odum, age 79 of Monroe, passed away on January 9, 2022. She was born in Marion, VA on January 26, 1942 to the late Belivia Jane Spencer Cornett and the late Hilmore Jackson Cornett.

She was preceded in death by her son, the late Donald Gene Anderson.

Surviving are, daughter and son-in-law, Sheilea and Doug Coble; brother and sister in law, Gerald Dean and Georgie Cornett; grandchildren: Travis and Mallory Coble, Cody and Brandy Coble, Donny and Kendra Anderson;9 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday, January 14th at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Conner officiating. Interment take place at a later date at Central Cemetery in Flat Ridge, VA.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.