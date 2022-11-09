Obituary: Betty Callaway, 95, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Betty Callaway

Betty Callaway, 95 years of age, of Monroe, GA passed away on November 01, 2022. Betty was born on September 5, 1927 to the late Maggie Thompson, and the late Alva Witcher. She was proceeded in death by her husband, the late J.W. Callaway and her sons, the late Jerry Callaway and the late Steve Callaway.

Surviving members of the family are, sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Sandra Callaway, Ted and Tammy Callaway; sister-in-law, Hazel Witcher; eleven grandchildren, Jason and Brandy Barr, Clint and (Mandy) Callaway, Trish Callaway, Paul and Keely Callaway, Wayne Callaway, Timothy and (Jessie) Callaway, Julia and (Walt) Daniel, Nolan and (Cassidy) Callaway, Trevor and (Rylee) Callaway, John Callaway and Blake Callaway; seventeen great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.

A funeral service will held on Thursday, November 3rd at 3:00 PM at Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. J. T. Witcher officiating. Interment will follow to Alcovy Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.

