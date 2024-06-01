Obituary: Betty Jean (Young) Fox, 91, of Monroe

Betty Jean (Young) Fox, age 91 of Monroe, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Betty retired from Scientific Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Desma (Sells) Young; son Steve Fox. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Resa and Buster Roderigas; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy (Sheila) Fox; daughter-in-law, Kelly Fox; grandchildren, Mandy, Amy and Maddie; great grandchildren, Kai, Levi, Mayla, Ezekel, Ally and Annabell; and several nieces and nephews. No services are scheduled at this time.

