Obituary: Bill David Drake, 84, of Monroe

Bill David Drake of Monroe, GA died on June 30, 2023, at the age of 84. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, dedicated father and grandfather, loving brother, and a friend to many.



Bill was born on April 5, 1939, in Akron, OH to Earl G. and Sara Ann Drake. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rosemary Drake of Monroe, GA; daughter, Vicki Drake of Watkinsville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Dianna & Rahn Lieberman and grandsons, Isaac and Max Lieberman of Watkinsville, GA; sister, Ann Martin of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; and many nieces and nephews.



Bill was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Eliana Lieberman. Bill’s twin sister, Susan Brusnahan of Greensboro, NC passed away one week prior to Bill on June 23, 2023.



Bill received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Cincinnati in 1966. Shortly thereafter, he started work at Ashland Oil in Ashland, KY, which kickstarted his 30+ year career in programming. Bill’s career included stints at Com-Share and EJ Gainer & Associates in Ann Arbor, MI, and NDC in Atlanta, GA, where he served as the Director of Product Development in the Cash Management Division. In 1985, he co-founded Transaction Software Technologies, Inc. in Norcross, GA where he served as president for 15 years. He retired in 2001.



Bill also believed in giving back to the community and did so in many ways throughout his life, from coaching his daughter’s t-ball league when she was young to serving on the boards of the Monroe Golf & Country Club and the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation.



Bill’s second home for more than 30 years was the Monroe Golf & Country Club where he could regularly be found with friends on the golf course or sitting on his favorite barstool at the club bar.



Bill loved golf, college football, bowling, and the Cleveland Browns, but above all, he loved his family and friends.



On a resume from 1966, Bill wrote, “My main goal in life is to provide a happy home for my family.” His family can unequivocally say he succeeded.



A gathering to celebrate Bill’s life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please share his legacy of friendship, love, and generosity by hugging the people you love and showing grace and kindness to those you don’t.



Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.