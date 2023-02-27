Obituary: Billy Adams, 59, of Loganville

Billy Adams, age 59 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023. A Memorial Service was held at 3:00 PM on Friday, February 17, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family received friends 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service.

Billy was an Owner – Operator at Byrd – Adams Automotive for many years. He also worked for Weaver Distribution in the Sales Department. Billy was preceded in death by his father, Jack William Adams, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Teresa C. Adams of Loganville; children, Kyle Adams of Winder, Jack Ryan Adams, Kyle Lazenby of Roswell, and Brandi Lazenby of Loganville; mother, Gail D. Adams of Loganville; sister, Diane Adams of Scottdale, AZ; grandchildren, Kylee Adams, Dawson Adams, and Kaden Adams; niece, Meagan Adams of San Diego, CA.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 6500 Sugarloaf Parkway, Suite 260, Duluth, GA 30097 or at https://www.cancer.org. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com <http://www.stewartfh.com/>.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.